Telangana Budget 2026–27: 9 key schemes to track

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s 2026–27 Budget presentation by deputy chief minister and finance minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu included a set of nine schemes, including new initiatives and expanded programmes, focusing on social security, education, healthcare, and employment generation.

Universal insurance cover for all families

A major highlight of the Budget by Bhatti Vikramarka is the launch of the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, under which Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover will be provided to each of the 1.15 crore families in the state, cutting across income groups. The scheme is scheduled to be rolled out from June 2, 2026, with a proposed allocation of Rs 4,000 crore.

Pension expansion under Cheyutha

The government also announced expansion under the Cheyutha scheme, with 2 lakh new pensions to be sanctioned for eligible beneficiaries. The scheme has been allocated Rs 14,861 crore, continuing its focus on income support for vulnerable sections.

Public school upgrade initiative

On the education front, select government institutions will be upgraded into Telangana Public Schools, equipped with modern infrastructure, digital learning facilities, trained teachers, and transport systems.

These schools will offer education from pre-primary to Class 12, with Rs 500 crore allocated for the initiative.

Breakfast scheme for students

A new breakfast scheme will be introduced from the 2026–27 academic year for students from pre-primary to intermediate level. The programme will provide nutritious food, including milk and ragi malt, with a budget allocation of ₹800 crore.

Midday meals extended to the intermediate level

The government will extend the midday meal scheme to students in government junior colleges (Intermediate level) for the first time, with Rs 100 crore earmarked.

Cashless healthcare for employees and pensioners

A cashless health protection scheme has been announced for employees, pensioners, and their dependents, covering around 23.51 lakh people. The scheme will be implemented through the Rajiv Aarogyasri Trust, enabling treatment for nearly 2,000 diseases in both government and empanelled private hospitals.

Accident insurance cover for employees

The budget also introduced an employees’ accident insurance scheme, offering Rs 1.2 crore compensation in case of accidental death, Rs 10 lakh term life insurance up to age 60, and Rs 2 crore coverage for air accident deaths. Together with the health scheme, a combined allocation of Rs 1,056 crore has been proposed.

CM Overseas Employment Programme

To promote global job opportunities, the government will launch the CM Overseas Employment Programme, providing skill training, language support, visa assistance, and travel facilitation.

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The initiative targets sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, construction, and logistics, with Rs 1,056 crore allocated.

Scholarship for trainees

Trainees undergoing training in ATCs will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000 under a new scheme, with Rs 80 crore earmarked.