LIVE: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka to table 2026–27 Budget

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who also holds the finance portfolio, is set to present the state Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, March 20.

Vikramarka faces the challenge of balancing welfare commitments with fiscal discipline. The budget outlay for the upcoming financial year is projected to rise by around 7 percent compared to the current year’s Rs 3.04 lakh crore, taking the total estimated expenditure to approximately Rs 3.2 lakh crore.

Speaking earlier during the Ugadi celebrations at the State Congress headquarters in Hyderabad, he expressed optimism about Telangana’s economic prospects. He said the government aims to ensure robust growth across sectors while creating better employment opportunities for the State’s youth.

In the previous 2025–26 budget, the Congress government had earmarked more than Rs 56,000 crore for implementing its flagship ‘six poll guarantees.’ To support its spending plans, the state had also projected raising nearly Rs 64,000 crore through open market borrowings.

(With excerpts from PTI)

11:36 am: TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud criticises Telangana’s share in Union Budget 2026-27 ahead of state budget

11:33 am: BRS MLAs and MLCs staged a protest at Gun Park, demanding legal status for the six guarantees promised by the Congress party.

The legislators held placards and planned to demonstrate near the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Leaders Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with other MLAs and MLCs, reached Gun Park. The MLAs are set to march to the Assembly carrying placards.

10:59 am: The Telangana State Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Revanth Reddy, convened in the Assembly Committee Hall. During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the state budget for the financial year 2026–27.

10: 57 am: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla stated that the Telangana Budget 2026–27 will prioritize inclusive growth. He also noted that the state’s projected GSDP for 2025–26 stands at Rs 17.82 lakh crore, reflecting robust economic growth and stability.

10:50 am: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka arrived at the State Assembly, where he was received by Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Planning and Finance Department Secretary Gaurav Uppal, and other officials.

10:19 am: TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud criticises Telangana’s share in Union Budget 2026-27 ahead of state budget

10:09 am: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka offers prayers at Nalla Pochamma Temple ahead of Budget presentation