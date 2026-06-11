Osmania University refutes claims of anomalies in test grading

Hyderabad: Osmania University has rejected allegations of irregularities in the marking and revaluation of examination papers, stating that its valuation system is transparent, secure, and has minimal errors.

The statement was issued following reports suggesting that several students in the law course at the College of Law received passing marks after revaluation. The Examinations Branch was asked for an explanation about the reports, said University Registrar Professor G Naresh Reddy.

While insisting the current grading process is nearly foolproof, he promised severe penalties for any negligence or violations.

The issue was taken into consideration during a high-level meeting headed by Vice Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram.

The University reiterated its integrity in the examination system and said answer sheets are graded via a secure online method where students’ identities, like their names and hall ticket numbers, remain covered from evaluators.

The university said that examiners are constantly monitored. It warned that anyone caught breaking rules or being careless will face punishment, which could include a permanent ban from grading future exams.

14 pc requested revaluation

The Controller of Examinations announced that out of 5,831 law students who received recent semester results, about 86 per cent accepted their initial marks. The other 14 per cent requested a review.

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After rechecking, around 300 students across different subjects saw small changes to their grades, making up just 5.14 pc of the total student body. Officials clarified that the changes occurred in multiple departments, not just law.

The university added that score variations are common in essay-based and descriptive tests, especially in subjects like law, where answers require personal analysis.

Such differences, according to them, are a “normal outcome of academic judgement” and cannot be taken as evidence of lapses in the evaluation system.

The University emphasises that revised grades are accepted only if the difference between initial marks and revaluation is more than 10 pc. Such a measure is intended to guarantee fairness and uphold academic standards.

The University officials assured students and parents, stating that it is committed to maintaining an accurate, fair and transparent marking system.