Telangana inter supplementary results declared, less than 70 pc pass

Hyderabad: Results for Telangana intermediate supplementary exams, for both general and vocational streams, were announced on Thursday, June 11, registering a pass percentage of 68.84 for first years and 49.29 for second years.

A total of 2,67,331 first year students had appeared for the exam out of which 1,84,042 passed. As for second year students, 64,639 out of 1,31,128 passed.

First year results

According to Times of India, 2,50,421 general stream students appeared for the first year exam, of which 1,72,056 passed, recording a 69 per cent pass rate.

On the other hand, 16,910 students had appeared for the vocational exam, of which 11,986 passed (70.88 per cent).

A total of 1,22,964 candidates were said to have improved their performance in the supplementary exam, while 1,44,367 were categorised under non-improvement.

Girls managed to outperform boys here too, recording a pass percentage of 76.10 as compared to boys’ 62.57 per cent.

Four cases of malpractice were reported, but no results were withheld, the TOI report mentioned.

Second year results

A total of 1,19,307 students had appeared for the second-year general exam, out of which 56,904 passed (48 per cent). For vocational courses, 11,821 students appeared and 7,735 passed (65.43 per cent).

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 52.56 while boys lagged with 47.45 per cent.

Five malpractice cases were reported, and the results of two candidates from the general category have been withheld.

Telangana inter supplementary results

The results could be accessed from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) website from 11:30 am onwards.

The theory examinations were conducted from May 13 to May 21, while the practical exams were conducted from May 22 to May 25.