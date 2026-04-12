Telangana Intermediate exam results: Girl power reigns statewide, Medchal leads

Hyderabad: In a strong showing, girls outshone boys across districts in Telangana Intermediate first and second year examination results 2026, declared on Sunday, April 12.

The pass percentage of girls ranged from 89.07 per cent to 69.04 per cent and boys between 79.14 per cent and 39.42 per cent.

In Rajanna (Siricilla), the girls’ pass percentage was as high as 69.04 per cent, and the boys dipped at 39.42 per cent, indicating a large gender disparity.

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Medchal, with 64,146 students, secured the top spot in the state with a total pass percentage of 82.73 per cent, followed closely by Jayashanker (Bhupalpally) and Komram Bheem (Asifabad) at 82.34 and 82.16 per cent, respectively.

Rajanna (Siricilla) recorded the lowest total pass percentage at 58.69 per cent.

Ranga Reddy district, which had the highest number of students appearing for the exam (74,723), a pass percentage of 81.61, while Mulugu, which had 1605 total attendees, 82.12 per cent, securing fourth spot, surpassing other districts, including Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad (Districts I, II, III), a steady pass rate between 79.24 per cent and 80.03 per cent was recorded among girl students, and boys’ pass rates fluctuated between 60.96 per cent and 70.06 per cent.

High success rate among TSWREIS

Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) achieved stupendous success, with girl students leading all the way.

Among intermediate first-year students, 10,588 students passed out of the total 13,611 from 226 institutions, recording a 77.79 per cent pass percentage. As many as 12 institutions achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Likewise, in the intermediate second year, 11,894 students passed out of the total 13,481, registering an 88.22 per cent pass, exceeding the state average of 75.61 per cent. What was remarkable is 41 institutions achieved 100 per cent results.

Top scorers

In the first year, seven students in MPC (Math, Physics, Chemistry) scored 468/470, five in BPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) secured 438/440, while one Arts student topped with 494/500.

Likewise, in the second year, two MPC students scored 995/1000, one BPC student secured 994/1000, and the highest score in Arts stood at 985/1000.

Examination statistics

This year, as many as 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 were first-year students, and 5,07,949 were second-year students.

There were 2.17 lakh male students and 2.24 lakh female students registered for the first-year exams in the general category. In the vocational category, there were 22,586 boys and 24,675 girls, constituting the first-year students.

2.31 lakh male students and 2.30 lakh female students were registered for the second-year intermediate exams from the general category.

The examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 18 at 1,495 centres.