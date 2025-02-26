Osmania University releases TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 notification 

Exam date is June 6.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2025 11:14 am IST
Osmania University asks illegal hostelers to vacate by Friday
(File Photo)

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 for admissions into three-year and five-year law degree programs, as well as LLM courses for the 2025-26 academic year.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Important dates

  • Online applications (Without late fee): March 1 – April 15
  • Late fee application deadlines:
    • Rs.500 until April 25
    • Rs.1,000 until May 5
    • Rs.2,000 until May 15
    • Rs.4,000 until May 25
  • Application edit eindow: May 20 – 25
  • Hall ticket download: From May 30
  • Exam date: June 6
  • Preliminary answer key release: June 10
  • Final answer key & results: June 25

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid late fees and ensure a smooth registration process.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2025 11:14 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button