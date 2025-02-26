Osmania University releases TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 notification 

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 for admissions into three-year and five-year law degree programs, as well as LLM courses for the 2025-26 academic year.
Important dates
- Online applications (Without late fee): March 1 – April 15
- Late fee application deadlines:
- Rs.500 until April 25
- Rs.1,000 until May 5
- Rs.2,000 until May 15
- Rs.4,000 until May 25
- Application edit eindow: May 20 – 25
- Hall ticket download: From May 30
- Exam date: June 6
- Preliminary answer key release: June 10
- Final answer key & results: June 25
Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid late fees and ensure a smooth registration process.