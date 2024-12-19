Osmania university students burn Amit Shah’s effigy over remarks on Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University, on Thursday, December 19, burnt the effigy of Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah over his recent remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar made during the Winter Session in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the Arts College campus. Raising slogans of ‘Amit Shah, Down Down’, and ‘Jai Bheem’, students called for the protection of the Indian Constitution.

“It is solely because of Baba Saheb Ambedkar who drafted the Constitution of India, Amit Shah is the Union home minister today. The Centre and the BJP party should immediately remove him from the post and suspend him from the party,” one of the protesting students said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader had remarked that Congress leaders might get a place in heaven had they chanted God’s name instead “following the fashion of repeating Ambedkar’s name”.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),” Shah had said.

Soon after Opposition leaders criticized Shah for his statement and demanded an apology.