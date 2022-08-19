Osmania University to Charminar: How ‘Nikaah’ film captured Hyderabad’s charm

Lately, Hyderabad has become one of the hot and most-loved shooting locations for Bollywood movies. The city’s blend of cosmopolitan ambiance and old world charm is something that is attracting several filmmakers and actors. Directors are picking Hyderabad as their filming spot to woo audience with both urbanity and ancient beauty that exists in the city.

Recently, we saw several big upcoming movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Jawaan, Project K and others being shot in Ramoji Film City, which is touted as the largest film cities in the world.

Well, filmmakers’ love for Hyderabad is not very new that bloomed in today’s world, but the city has been a favorite of directors for shooting since the 80s and 90s. In past too, several Bollywood movies were shot in the beaufiful locations here. 1980’s blockbuster hit ‘Nikaah’ is among.

B R Chopra’s directorial, Nikaah is a romantic drama film that stars Raj Babbar, Deepak Parashar and Salma Agha the lead roles. The original name of the movie was reportedly ‘Talaq Talaq Talaq’, but was renamed ‘Nikaah’ after facing controversies. The movie, that was among the highest grossing Bollywood film of 1982, is about sharia laws of divorce (Talaq).

Coming back to its shooting, not many know that the major part of the film has been filmed in Hyderabad. Some of the beautiful locations that were showcased in Nikaah movie were — Osmania University, Eat Street (Hussain Sagar), Government Nizamia Tibbi College located near Charminar, Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens and Ravindra Bharati auditorium. Check out the video below, if you haven’t watched the film yet.