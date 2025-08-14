Osmania University to confer ISRO chairman V Narayanan with honorary doctorate

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has announced that it will confer an Honorary Doctorate in Science upon the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), V Narayanan.

The honour will be presented during the university’s 84th convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held on August 19. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will confer the degree in the presence of distinguished guests, OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Mologaram confirmed.

Speaking to the media at the OU Guest House on Wednesday, August 13, the Vice-Chancellor said, “It gives us great pleasure to award this honour to ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, who has achieved remarkable success in space research and contributed to India’s unmatched leadership in space exploration. So far, Osmania University has conferred honorary doctorates upon 49 eminent personalities. This will be the 50th honorary doctorate awarded by OU.”

Prof. Mologaram also revealed a major milestone at this year’s ceremony: a record-breaking 1,261 research scholars under the OU jurisdiction will be awarded Ph.D. degrees. “This is the first time in India, and perhaps in the world, that so many Ph.D. degrees are being conferred at a single convocation,” he added with pride.