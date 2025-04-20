Osmania University’s engineering student bags Rs 45L Amazon job offer

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s College of Engineering has witnessed a remarkable placement season, with several students securing prestigious job offers from leading tech companies. Among the standout achievers is Sunandana, a final-year engineering student, who has bagged the highest package of the year—an impressive Rs 45 lakh per annum from Amazon.

Three other students also received lucrative offers. Airaj Fatima was offered a position at JusPay with an annual package of Rs 27 lakh, while Mohd Areef and SA Nadeem secured jobs at DE SHAW, each with a package of Rs 24.85 lakh per annum.

Top placements for CEC, AI, ML streams students

University officials highlighted that these top placements were achieved by students from the Computer Engineering and Communication (CEC), Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning streams.

The vice chancellor, prof. Kumar Molugaram congratulated the students and encouraged them to uphold the values of integrity, innovation, and service as they embark on their professional journeys.

Sunandana attributed her success to an internship at Amazon after her third year, which paved the way for her full-time role and the record-breaking offer