Hyderabad: The OTT space is set for an exciting week with a mix of new films, returning series, K-dramas and one of television’s biggest award nights. From the much-awaited Lust Stories 3 to Lee Cronin’s horror film The Mummy and the final season of Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, there is plenty to watch across streaming platforms.

Here’s a look at the major OTT releases and events arriving this week.

Big OTT releases (September 2026)

1. 78th Primetime Emmy Awards – September 15

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the biggest names from television. The Pitt leads this year’s nominations with 25, followed by Hacks with 24. The ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay and will stream on JioHotstar in India. The drama categories feature titles including The Pitt, Slow Horses, The Diplomat, Euphoria and Pluribus, while Hacks, The Bear and Abbott Elementary are among the comedy contenders.

2. Waiting Hai Season 1 – September 16

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Waiting Hai is a comedy crime thriller centred on a massive railway ticketing scam in India. The series follows the police and investigators as they attempt to track down the masterminds operating a digital black market. The show features Divyenndu Sharma, Bhuvan Arora, Harshita Gaur and others in key roles.

3. Neagley – September 16

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in Chicago, Neagley follows Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, who now works as a private investigator. When she learns that a beloved friend from her military past has died, she sets out on a relentless and independent quest for justice.

4. The Mummy – September 17

Where to watch: JioHotstar

From Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin comes the upcoming horror film The Mummy. The story follows journalist Charlie Cannon, played by Jack Reynor, and his wife, played by Laia Costa, as they search for their daughter Katie, who disappeared in Egypt eight years ago. When Katie finally returns, what initially appears to be a miraculous reunion soon takes a deeply disturbing turn as they realise she is not the same person who went missing.

5. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Season 2 – September 17

Where to watch: Netflix

The second and final season of the animated Stranger Things spin-off arrives on Netflix this week. The story picks up after the Hawkins Investigators Club defeats the Horde Queen in season one. With Valentine’s Day approaching and things seemingly returning to normal, mysterious ghostly apparitions and a swarm of hate sprites begin causing chaos across Hawkins, threatening to open yet another gate to the Upside Down.

6. Lust Stories 3 – September 18

Where to watch: Netflix

The Emmy-nominated anthology returns with its third installment, bringing four new stories helmed by four different filmmakers. Continuing its exploration of modern relationships, intimacy and desire, Lust Stories 3 features a stellar ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

7. Irumudi – September 18

Where to watch: Netflix

Irumudi is a multilingual action drama starring Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra. The film follows an alcoholic father with a violent past who chooses to live a quiet life with his daughter. However, when she asks him to undertake an Ayyappa Deeksha, he makes a decision that sets the story in motion. The film combines family emotions with action and drama.

8. The Scandal – September 18

Where to watch: Netflix

K-drama fans have another period series to look forward to with The Scandal. Directed by Jung Ji-woo, the series is set during the Joseon era and revolves around Lady Cho, who proposes a high-stakes wager to Cho Won to seduce Hui-yeon. What begins as a calculated game soon spirals into a complicated web of power, desire and emotions.