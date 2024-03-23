OTT rights: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD want to sell movie for Rs...

Hyderabad: Pan India superstar Prabhas is all set to grace the silver screen once again with the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this science-fiction epic has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms.

The Magnitude Budget of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs. 600 crore. This makes it the most expensive Indian film ever made to date. The movie is scheduled to release on May 9, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD Poster (Source: Instagram)

The Whopping OTT Deal

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD are leaving no stone unturned. Even before its theatrical release, they are eyeing a massive deal for the film’s OTT rights.

According to reports, the leading OTT platforms Amazon Prime and Netflix have approached the makers with the aim of bagging the digital rights of the film. Reportedly, the makers are demanding a staggering Rs. 200 crore for the film’s OTT rights. It is also being said that the platforms are quoting somewhere between 150 and 170 crores. But makers are demanding at least Rs 200 crores.

Considering the powerful star cast, which includes not only Prabhas but also legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, this demand might not be entirely unreasonable. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, this news has gone viral.

Kalki 2898 Plot

The film weaves a tale set in a ‘post-apocalyptic world’ in the year ‘2898 AD’. The mystical city of Kasi serves as the backdrop for this dystopian society.

Alongside Prabhas, the film features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and many more.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, English, and several international languages to reach a wider audience.