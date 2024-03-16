Kalki 2898 AD release to be postponed due to Lok Sabha elections?

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, the much-anticipated Indian epic science-fiction dystopian film, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, this ambitious project boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, with a jaw-dropping budget of over Rs. 600 crore.

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on May 9, as per current plans.

The Election Twist: Kalki 2898 AD Postponed?

However, a twist in the tale has left fans on edge. The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh both heading to the polls on May 13th in phase 4. 

This development has left Kalki 2898 AD fans confused and Twitter is now abuzz with the information that the movie’s release might be postponed due to the elections. The election results are expected to be announced in the first week of June, raising concerns about the film’s smooth release. However, there is no official confirmation of the movie’s postponement.

