Prabhas flaunts pricey jacket in Italy, here’s how much it costs

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the Telugu superstar has perfection in dressing with his own style. He is and always has been the center of attention because of his showy and glamorous attires.

Prabhas has recently had surgery in London, but has that stopped him? No way! He’s bounced back with more energy than ever and thrown himself straight into his next project – ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. In fact Prabhas is already shooting songs for this film: he and Bollywood actress Disha Patani have just finished one up surrounded by stunning Italian countryside scenes.

Official page of Kalki movie recently shared a picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani from sets in Italy. The actor was spotted wearing a Burberry Jacket. Guess the price? The coat is worth over Rs. 76,000!

Brunello Cucinelli is a UK premium fashion company which is highly regarded for its production of superior quality apparel and accessories. Prabhas takes a fancy for high-grade materials embellished with exclusive clothes.

Prabhas has never stopped to surprise the audience and the followers with his distinct style of dressing up. He has been pictured in the media wearing different clothes including casual to stylish outfits with colored headbands.

Coming back to Kalki 2898 AD, the movie promises a whole new storyline, blending sci-fi and mythology. With the first trailer set to release soon, fans eagerly await this cinematic spectacle. Prabhas, the Rebel Star, stands poised to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage. The movie is scheduled for release on May 9, 2024.