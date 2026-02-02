Hyderabad: No theatre rush, no traffic headaches, and no long queues. With just a click of a remote, fresh entertainment is landing straight into living rooms. This week, OTT platforms are offering a strong mix of big-ticket films, new web series, documentaries, and live events.

From romantic comedies and political dramas to thrillers, horror, and inspiring real-life stories, viewers across languages have plenty to choose from. Here is a clean, platform-wise list of all the movies and web series streaming this week, along with their release dates.

OTT releases this week, February 2 to February 8

Amazon Prime Video

Nari Nari Naduma Murari : February 4

February 4 Relationship Goals : February 4

February 4 Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision (Documentary) : February 6

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (Web series) : February 5

February 5 Queen of Chess (Documentary) : February 6

February 6 Salvador (Web series) : February 6

Jio Hotstar

Grammy Awards 2026 (Live event) : February 2

February 2 The Raja Saab : February 6

February 6 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 : February 6

ZEE5

Parasakthi : February 7

February 7 Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz (Web series) : February 6

February 6 Kennedy : Release date to be confirmed

Sony LIV

Jazz City (Web series) : February 6

Aha Video

Psych Siddhartha : February 4

ETV Win

Jyothi (Short film) : February 1

This week’s OTT lineup caters to every kind of viewer. Fans of courtroom dramas can catch the latest season of The Lincoln Lawyer, while history and politics lovers can explore Parasakthi and Jazz City. Those looking for light-hearted entertainment have romantic comedies and family dramas, while documentary enthusiasts can enjoy Queen of Chess and Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.