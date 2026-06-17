OU becomes first in country to get ISO certification in 4 categories

Hyderabad: The Osmania University became the first university in the country to receive International Standards Organisation (ISO) certification through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in four categories.

Deputy Director General of BIS Sandeep Kumar Kanojia handed over the certifications to OU Vice-Chancellor Kumar Mogularam on Wednesday, June 17.

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Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Mogularam said that the university has secured ISO certification for Educational Organisations Management (ISO certification 21001:2018), Environmental Management Systems (ISO certification 14001:2015), Energy Management System (ISO certification 50001:2018), and Food Safety Management System (ISO certification 22000:2018).

Sandeep Kumar said that obtaining four certifications was a testament to the effort put in by the professors, students and non-teaching staff at the university.