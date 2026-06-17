OU becomes first in country to get ISO certification in 4 categories

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Osmania University gets ISO certification in four categories through Board of Indian Standards on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
File picture of OU Arts College

Hyderabad: The Osmania University became the first university in the country to receive International Standards Organisation (ISO) certification through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in four categories.

Deputy Director General of BIS Sandeep Kumar Kanojia handed over the certifications to OU Vice-Chancellor Kumar Mogularam on Wednesday, June 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Mogularam said that the university has secured ISO certification for Educational Organisations Management (ISO certification 21001:2018), Environmental Management Systems (ISO certification 14001:2015), Energy Management System (ISO certification 50001:2018), and Food Safety Management System (ISO certification 22000:2018).

Subhan Bakery

Sandeep Kumar said that obtaining four certifications was a testament to the effort put in by the professors, students and non-teaching staff at the university.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button