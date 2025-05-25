OU offers one-time exam chance for 2000–2015 UG batches to clear backlogs

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has offered a one-time exam chance to clear exams for undergraduate batches from 2000-2015 under the Year-Wise Scheme (YWS).

This initiative would enable eligible candidates to clear their backlog papers by appearing in the upcoming examinations tentatively scheduled for July 2025, upon payment of the prescribed penal fee in addition to the regular examination fee.

The university has clarified that the exams will be conducted as per the last available year-wise syllabus applicable during the student’s original period of admission.

Fee payment details

The last day to pay the exam fee is June 19. Post the date, students can pay by July 24 with a penalty of Rs 500.

Online submissions will close by 5:00 pm on June 25.

The Controller of Examinations has emphasised no applications or payments will be accepted beyond the due dates, and exam fees, once paid, are non-refundable.

The detailed fee schedule is available on the university website.