Video: Hyderabad Metro joins Miss World promotions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail has launched an awareness drive for Miss World 2025, being hosted by the Telangana government.

The Hyderabad metro is promoting the event by displaying banners highlighting Telangana’s tourism attractions and the grandeur of Miss World across Metro pillars, stations, and railings from Hitec City to Nagole and from Miyapur to LB Nagar.

The campaign also includes digital screens inside metro trains and display boards at metro platforms and concourses, all reflecting the festive spirit of Miss World. Metro stations in Hyderabad have got decorative arches with cultural motifs at their entrance.

In a statement, HMRL director, NVS Reddy said, ” Hyderabad Metro, which caters to 4.5 to 5 lakh commuters daily, is proud to be part of this major cultural initiative that highlights Telangana’s heritage.”

Reddy added that visuals of iconic Telangana sites including the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, the ecologically rich Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the UNESCO World Heritage site Ramappa Temple, and vibrant cultural festivals like Bonalu and Bathukamma are being prominently featured as part of the campaign.

The 72nd edition of Miss World is being hosted by the Telangana government from May 9-31 2025. Beauties representing 110 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, are currently battling it out for the 72nd Miss World title in Hyderabad. But, with the military conflict between India-Pakistan in the last four days, Miss Pakistan is conspicuous by her absence.

A representative of the Miss World competition said this has nothing to do with the conflict.

“Pakistan has never participated in Miss World. In any case, you don’t see, except in rare cases Pakistan in international pageants in general,” said Ashwani Shukla of Altair Media, the official publicist for Miss World.

He pointed out how in 2023, when Erica Robin represented Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant for the first time in its 72-year history, it sparked outrage in the Islamic country, with many calling it “shameful”.

This year, India is being represented by Nandini Gupta, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan.

Gupta is pitching for an inclusive world, and vows to make a difference in the lives of differently-abled through her ‘Project Ekta’.

Gupta said in a video posted on her official Instagram account that she was inspired to work for the rights of the differently-abled after having watched her uncle struggle with polio and “developmental delays”.

“We have created a world that does not include the differently-abled and I think righting this historical wrong is long overdue,” said Gupta in the video.

Srichchha Pradhan, who is representing Nepal, is pushing for a world that pays attention to the wisdom of our ancestors. According to the official website of Miss World, Pradhan’s initiative Pancha Pranali is looking to reconnect people with the nature and traditional wisdom of the indigenous communities of Nepal to solve today’s problems.

Her project stressed climate action grounded in ancestral values.

