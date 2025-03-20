OU professor honored with national award

Hyderabad: Dr. Syeda Azeem Unnisa, Assistant Professor and Chairperson of the Board of Studies (CBoS) in the Department of Environmental Science at Osmania University, has received the prestigious National Award from the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) – National Chapter of India, a UNESCO program unit.

The award, presented on International Women’s Day 2025, recognizes Dr. Azeem Unnisa’s exceptional contributions to scientific research and technological leadership in the fields of water and environmental science. Her work has been instrumental in addressing critical environmental challenges while also promoting greater representation of women in science.

In addition to this honor, Dr. Azeem Unnisa was recently been appointed as a member of the Water Quality Committee under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India. Osmania University officials stated that her selection reflects her extensive research and expertise in water quality assessment, environmental sustainability, and pollution control.

In this key role, Dr. Azeem Unnisa will contribute to the formulation of national water quality standards, ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable water management practices across the country.