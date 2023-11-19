OU Professor wins silver at International Research Awards in Dubai

Hyderabad: Dubai hosted the prestigious International Research Awards 2023 organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Friday.

Among the accomplished researchers recognized, Dr. Nazia Sultana, an Associate Professor and Head Department of Commerce at the University College for Women (UCW), Osmania University (OU), secured a Silver Award in the Economics category.

Her presentation, titled “Supportive Policy Intervention in Incubating Innovative Enterprises for the Creation of a Self-Reliant Economy,” earned her this accolade.

The event attracted 162 entries from researchers worldwide, and the International Research Jury meticulously reviewed and selected 15 research papers.

The chosen papers spanned five categories: Finance, Accounting, Auditing, Economics, and Taxation.

The deserving winners were honored with awards in three tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Dr. Nazia Sultana’s achievement adds to the global recognition of innovative and impactful research in the field of Economics.