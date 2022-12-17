Hyderabad: Osmania University wins Green Miles Award

The director of the OU Center for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, Prof. C. Srinivasulu, accepted the award on behalf of the university from L&T Metro Rail.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th December 2022 2:22 pm IST
Osmania University wins Green Miles Award (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail has given Osmania University (OU) the Green Miles Champion Award for encouraging its stakeholders to commute by metro rail.

The director of the OU Center for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, Prof. C. Srinivasulu, accepted the award on behalf of the university from L&T Metro Rail Chief Strategy Officer Murali Varadarajan at a ceremony held here on Friday.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Congress raises questions over delay in metro rail in Old City

“This accomplishment reaffirms the university’s policy about supporting green activities.” According to OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder, “We have been working to restore green cover throughout the university and have been urging all stakeholders to become more carbon neutral.”

He urged the faculty and employees to use the metro rail for their daily commutes because it was the most environmentally friendly option available in Hyderabad.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button