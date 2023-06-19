‘Our aim was to present true heroes of Sanatan to younger generation,’ says Adipurush writer

Mumbai: Writer Manoj Muntashir has found himself at the receiving end of criticism after the release of ‘Adipurush’.

The film, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, faced backlash on social media for its poor VFX and controversial dialogues including ‘marega bete’, ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’.

On seeing the audience’s objection to the use of colloquialisms in the film, Manoj along with the director and producers of the team decided to alter some lines of dialogues.

Speaking about the same, Manoj told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them.”

Earlier in the day, Manoj took to Twitter and mentioned that he was abused on social media over some of the film’s dialogues.

Manoj also wrote, “It is possible that in a three-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for three minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write eternal traitor on my forehead. Have you not heard the Jai Shri Ram song, didn’t you hear Shivoham or Ram Siya Ram?

These praises of Sanatan in Adipurush are also written by me. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere.

I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, Sanatan will lose. We have made Adipurush for sanatan seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well.”

“Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we’ll revise them, and they’ll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all,” he concluded.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.