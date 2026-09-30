Our govt, Centre working together for development, says Revanth

Hyderabad: The Centre and the Telangana government are working together for developing the state, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday, September 30.

Reddy was speaking to government employees after unveiling the Telangana Thalli statue and inaugurating the IDOC building in Karimnagar, reported the Deccan Chronicle.

LIVE : Unveiling the Telangana Thalli Statue & Inauguration of IDOC Building at Karimnagar https://t.co/G8AkxU4rPU — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) September 30, 2026

“Our ideology might be different. But the Centre and State governments are working. together for the overall development of Telangana,” he said.

‘No difference as long as Centre cooperates’

He said there would be no differences as long as the Centre continued to cooperate with the state government and worked with it to address people’s problems. Such cooperation, he said, would help strengthen Centre-state relations and reflected a “give-and-take” approach.

Responding to speculation about his visits to New Delhi, the CM said those were aimed at bringing new projects and schemes to the state.

Explaining, he said that the land acquisition issue in Secunderabad Cantonment to connect it with north Telangana was pending since the tenure of N Chandrababu Naidu, the then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Former CM, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, also focused on the issue, as did the BRS government, but nothing moved, said the CM. “When the Congress came to power in Telangana, I visited New

Delhi and met the Union Ministers concerned and secured 170 acres of land,” he said.

That made way for the construction of an elevated corridor connecting Karimnagar at a cost of

Rs.5,000 crore, which would be completed in a year.