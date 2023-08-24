Our scientists proved we’re second to none: Kejriwal

India has successfully landed on the moon and our chests are swelling with pride, says Kejriwal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th August 2023 7:24 am IST
Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said: “India has successfully landed on the moon and our chests are swelling with pride. Previously, only three nations could successfully land on the moon; India became the fourth one to do so and the first to reach its south pole. I always say that God made India the most beautiful country and Indians the most intelligent people in the world. Our scientists have proved that we are second to none.

“I always say that when God created the world, he made India the most beautiful country. God gave everything to our country — rivers, mountains, organisms, medicinal herbs, and crops. And when God created humans, he made the most intelligent humans to take birth in India,” Kejriwal added.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th August 2023 7:24 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button