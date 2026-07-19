Out on bail, man held again for illegal Alprazolam manufacturing

Around 1.15 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 20.30 lakh was seized from the raid, along with machinery and chemicals.

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Hyderabad: Telangana’s EAGLE force, on Sunday, July 19, busted an illegal Alprazolam manufacturing unit in Mahabubnagar and arrested four people.

The unit was allegedly operating from a poultry farm on the outskirts of Annasagar village.

Malela Jayaprakash Goud, who police identify as the kingpin, was previously arrested in Hyderabad under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He spent six months in jail before being granted bail.

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Along with Goud, police apprehended Chedurpalli Krishnaiah Goud, Gaddagidi Balanjaneyulu, and the poultry farm owner Boya Narasimhulu.

Around 1.15 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 20.30 lakh was seized from the raid, along with machinery and chemicals.

Further investigations are underway.

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