Out on Bail, MP men fire shots, assault dalit family over old feud

The accused allegedly used the butt of their guns to beat a woman and a young man.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 24th June 2025 7:40 pm IST
Representational Image of man holding a stick
Representational Image

A disturbing case of caste-based violence has emerged from Lalpur village in Karera tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, where four upper-caste men who were recently released on bail allegedly attacked the home of a Dalit former sarpanch, fired multiple rounds into the air, and assaulted two family members.

The incident took place at the residence of Ajmer Singh Parihar, former sarpanch of Lalpur, and is reportedly linked to an old feud between the families.

The accused have been identified as Nahar Singh Thakur and his three brothers, who had previously been jailed for an earlier assault on the same family and allegedly launched this fresh attack soon after securing bail.

According to an NDTV report, the conflict began nearly 18 months ago over a dispute involving DJ music at a local event and has since escalated due to land-related tensions. On the day of the latest attack, the four men stormed the house and opened fire in the air, creating panic.

They then allegedly used the butt of their guns to beat a woman and a young man, both of whom were injured and required medical attention.

Local police confirmed that a case has been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for attempt to murder.

Further investigation is ongoing.

