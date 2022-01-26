Over 1.4 bn devices running Windows 10 or 11: Satya Nadella

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has revealed that there are now 1.4 billion monthly active Windows 10 or Windows 11 devices globally.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, revealed the latest numbers during the company’s earnings call late on Tuesday.

“There are now more than 1.4 billion monthly active devices running Windows 10 or Windows 11, and they’re a powerful on-ramp for both our first-party and third-party services. Windows 11 users engage with the Windows app store at nearly 3x the rate of Windows 10,” Nadella noted.

Meanwhile, driven by online work and learning amid the ongoing pandemic, Teams surpassed 270 million monthly active users globally.

“Teams is rapidly becoming the standard for unified communications. Over 90 per cent of Fortune 500 companies used Teams Phone this quarter, and we continue to take share across PSTN and VOIP as organizations like Bank of Montreal, Chevron, General Motors and more,” Nadella added.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesign Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also comes with rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.

Windows 11 also includes support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.