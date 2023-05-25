Over 1.52 crore citizens tested under Kanti Velugu in Telangana

Reading glasses have been distributed to over 21.66 lakh people till date

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th May 2023 8:07 am IST
Kanti Velugu in Telangana
K Chandrashekar Rao during the 'Kanti velugu' scheme launch (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has so far conducted eye screening for more than 1.52 crore people in the ongoing second phase of its flagship public health initiative for eye care ‘Kanti Velugu’.

An official release on Wednesday said reading glasses have been distributed to over 21.66 lakh people till date. While over 17.41 lakh people have been referred for prescription glasses, 1.13 crore people had no eye problems, it said.

The state government has taken up the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme to work towards “Avoidable Blindness Free Telangana”.

The second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’ was launched on January 18.

