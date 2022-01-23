Over 1 lakh people found to be symptomatic in 2 days of fever survey: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday informed that over 1 lakh individuals have been found with Covid-19 symptoms across the state in a total of 29,20,000 families that the fever survey health teams visited in the last couple of days.

This indicates the massive difference between the official numbers reported by the government at the end of every day and the findings of the Health teams as part of the door-to-door fever survey.

The state officially logged 4,393 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday of which 1,643 were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. while the number of active cases rose to 31,199.

Telangana also finished testing 3.12 crore samples and has reached 8.40 lakh sample testing per million population.

“Home isolation kits have been provided to all these people. We request people of the state to not panic and visit the nearby pharmacies for medicines. It might lead to complications. If you have a cough, cold, fever, breathlessness, and body aches, please inform our Health department officials. The government will deliver home isolation kits for free. If you use these kits, you will be cured of the disease in 5 days,” he said.

He requested people to not visit corporate hospitals for treatment and waste money in this process. “There are individuals who are not informing about the symptoms. That is wrong. By informing, you will not only be saving yourself but also your families. Please cooperate with the government,” he added.

The minister took part in the door-to-door fever survey that took place in the Patancheru Constituency on Sunday along with MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and ascertained the covid-19 situation in the region.