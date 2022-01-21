Hyderabad: Health teams begin door to door Fever survey

Hyderabad: As announced by Health Minister T Harish rao, a door-to-door fever survey began in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday. Health teams consisting of an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), and staffers from the GHMC and Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare collected contact information of COVID symptomatic individuals.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected the fever survey happening in the Khairatabad Hilltop circle area along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar. Speaking to the media he said that the multidisciplinary teams will make sure that people get their health requirements fulfilled with respect to Covid-19. ” Unvaccinated individuals will also be given doses,” he added.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar speaking to media.

Rapid Antigen and Home isolation kits were distributed to people with symptoms and their health status would be monitored and followed up. The teams also assigned some individuals to the nearest Basti Dawakhanas and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) for treatment.

Once all the data is collected by these teams, the process of spraying disinfectants would begin. Special sanitisation drives would be taken up in places where a big number of cases were reported during the fever survey.

Active cases increased to 26,633 on Thursday with Telangana continuing to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections recording 4,207 cases.

The caseload now stood at 7,22,403, while the death toll rose to 4,067 with two more fatalities, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,645, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (380) and Ranga Reddy (336) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.