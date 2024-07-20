Over 1 month after communal riots, Medak DSP Dr Rajeshwar transferred

Hyderabad: The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Medak Dr. Rajeshwar was transferred by the state government and was asked to report to the Telangana DGP office.

Dr Rajeshwar was serving as DSP Medak when communal riots took place in Medak town during Eid ul Adha.

Also Read Telangana: Several injured as mob attacks madrasa in Medak

Two Inspectors were already transferred to the town after the riots. Sources said the officials had failed to act in time and stop the communal riots in the town.

The higher officers were unhappy with the response and transferred the police officials.

Medak communal violence

Several people were injured in an attack by a right-wing mob on a Madrasa in Medak town.

According to reports, the management of Minhaj ul Uloom Madarsa had purchased cattle for sacrifice for Bakrid. Local members of right-wing organizations created a ruckus near the madrasa after the sacrificial animals were brought in. Soon, police reached the spot and dispersed the right-wing mob in a madrasa in Medak district on Saturday, June 15.

An hour later, the members of the right-wing Hindutva groups again reached the madrasa and launched an attack. Several people who were inside the madrasa received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, the mob attacked the hospital as well and threw stones at the hospital building. Police intervened and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Tension gripped the area as the news of the incident spread. In the evening, the markets were shut down by some unscrupulous elements. The police, in response, increased the patrolling in the Medak town to prevent further trouble.

Some of the people injured in the attack alleged it was a planned attack on Muslims. “It was a planned attack not only on the madaras but also on local Muslims,” said one of the injured.