Over 100 doors opened to ease entry, exit of worshipers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have opened more than 100 doors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, to ease the entry and exit of Umrah pilgrims and worshipers, local media reported.

According to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, the new doors will help them manage the rush, and avoid cases of suffocation and overcrowding.

أكثر من ١٠٠ باب لتسهيل دخول وخروج المعتمرين و المصلين من و إلى المسجد الحرام. #صياما_وقياما#معتمرون_آمنون#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/6BkuVfUmuy — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) April 4, 2022

With the beginning of Ramzan, the Grand Mosque has witnessed a large crowd of pilgrims and visitors. Teams are in place to ensure that pilgrims can move around, locate the new prayer halls and enter and leave easily and safely.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the two holy mosques and other related agencies have started offering integration of services for all the worshipers. The presidency has already recruited approximately 12,000 male and female staffers who are divided into four shifts, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

الوكالة المساعدة للغات والترجمة النسائية تقدم خدماتها بخمس لغات لقاصدات المسجد الحرام خلال شهر رمضانhttps://t.co/vzFR1U6y51#صياما_وقياما⁩

⁧#معتمرون_آمنون⁩

⁧#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين⁩ pic.twitter.com/wDtCbdxpSV — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) April 5, 2022

The entire Grand Mosque witnesses continuous washing, disinfection and sterilization at least 10 times on a daily basis. The presidency has mobilized for this purpose more than 4,000 workers.

On March 30, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced that holders of all types of visas would be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, after obtaining the necessary permission through the Eatmarna application.

On March 5, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced that it had decided to lift the precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID pandemic.