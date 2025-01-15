Over 100 flights delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog reduces visibility

Delhi airport operator DIAL said while landings and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III-compliant may get affected.

New Delhi: More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to dense fog resulting in low visibility.

An official said no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.

“Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We’re keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be , safely and smoothly,” IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.

CAT III facility allows flight operations in low visibility conditions.

As per information available on Flightradar24.com, over 100 flights were delayed on Wednesday.

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 7.35 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

