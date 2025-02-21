Over 100 medical workers urge US Senate to stop Gaza genocide

More than 100 medical workers from across the United States, representing Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), recently visited the US Senate to demand immediate action to stop the forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to stop the genocide.

On Wednesday, February 19, a group of doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals held a press conference at the Hart Building in Washington, DC.

من داخل مبنى الكونغرس الأمريكي: “أطباء ضد الإبادة الجماعية”: يجب إعادة بناء غزة على نفقة من دمروها pic.twitter.com/Xm0VDLS2W0 — حامد العلي (@Hamedalalinew) February 20, 2025

Ramin Mazaheri reports from Washington D.C.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/boCY50qfi9 pic.twitter.com/rwqg9eCiO8 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) February 20, 2025

“We are here because our duty as medical professionals does not stop at the hospital doors. It is our responsibility to protect life and sound the alarm when we witness crimes against humanity,” Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder of DAG, told Anadolu Agency during the press conference.

“What is happening to the Palestinian people is genocide, and it is funded by our tax dollars. We refuse to be complicit. We demand that the Senate take immediate action,” he added.

Doctors Against Genocide convened in Washington, DC, urging the Senate to take action to end the genocide in the Gaza Strip https://t.co/cjy1WvElTX pic.twitter.com/1hGHCU7VfU — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) February 20, 2025

“We’re here to urge Congress to stop what seems to be the worst attack on a civilian population in this century,” Dr. John Brewer, a retired emergency physician, said.

“The attacks on women, children, healthcare workers, and the destruction of hospitals, sewer treatment, and water treatment plants are unparalleled,” he added.

The group also called on the Senate to restore funding to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“UNRWA provides vital humanitarian services, including food, healthcare, and education, to millions of Palestinian refugees,” they emphasised.

Doctors Against Genocide is also advocating for a resolution to protect healthcare workers and institutions worldwide.

Additionally, they demand the immediate release of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and over 400 healthcare workers who are illegally detained without charge or legal counsel by Israel.

🚨 Restore UNRWA Funding (S.5388) – Lifesaving aid for millions of Palestinian refugees. pic.twitter.com/SYojgPo5CV — Doctors Against Genocide (@docstopgenocide) February 18, 2025

During the press conference, Capitol Police interrupted, stating that the event was not permitted in the building. The doctors continued their remarks outside the Hart Building.

The police shut down this DC demonstration by doctors against Israel's genocide. Trump's new, "Israel First" world. Will they send their goons after those of us who talk about this in the coming months/years? pic.twitter.com/orkBHvJQFJ — Tamlyn Joy 🇵🇸 (@TamlynJJoy) February 21, 2025

The ceasefire in Gaza, along with a prisoner exchange agreement that took effect on January 19, temporarily halted the genocidal war waged by Israel since October 7, 2023, which has killed over 48,300 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and left the Gaza in ruins.