Over 100 roads closed as rain lashes parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and closing more than 100 roads in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The meteorological office here has issued an ‘orange’ warning for moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on August 10.

The weather office has also cautioned of low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Kangra, Sirmaur, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Solan and Mandi districts in the next 24 hours.

A total of 109 roads, including 37 in Mandi, 29 in Shimla, 26 in Kullu, six in Kangra, four each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, two in Sirmaur and one in Hamirpur, are closed while 58 transformers and 15 water supply schemes are disrupted, as per the state emergency operation centre.

Since Tuesday evening, the highest rainfall was recorded in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district at 116.6 mm, followed by Narkanda (89 mm), Dhaulakuan (76.5 mm), Karsog (64.2 mm), Nahan (60.3 mm), Katula (44.3 mm), Gharmoor (42.8 mm), Shimla (32.8), and Kufri (32 mm), it said.

Monsoon activity is likely to increase in intensity and distribution during the next five to six days.

The MeT office has also warned about the possibility of landslides and flash floods in some places and damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and ‘kutcha’ houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Ninety-four people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 787 crore during the ongoing monsoon season between June 27 and August 7, officials said.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night recording a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius while Una was the hottest during the day recording a high of 33 degrees Celsius.