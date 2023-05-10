Over 100 rockets fired at Israeli communities from Gaza

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2023 10:41 pm IST
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/Hatem Moussa)

More than 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel within one hour on Wednesday, according to Israeli media reports.

Alert sirens sounded several times in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, and even north of Tel Aviv.

The Home Front Command warned the Israeli communities surrounding the Gaza Strip to stay near shelters throughout the morning.

The initial launches occurred just 20 minutes after the order to enter the shelters was rescinded.

After the launches, clouds of smoke were seen in the air near Gaza as the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome.

Video clips circulated on social media showed the firing of resistance rockets from the Strip towards the occupied territories.

Flights that were due to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport were briefly delayed during rocket fire at the central area, according to Ynet. The aircraft circled out of range for several minutes before landing safely.

On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation army carried out violent raids on the Gaza Strip, killing 13 Palestinians, including 3 senior leaders of the “Quds Brigades”, the military wing of the “Islamic Jihad” movement in the Strip.

In addition, 20 Palestinians, including women and children, were injured, according to a toll announced by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Strip.

For several months, and specifically since the extremist government of Benjamin Netanyahu took over, the Israeli army has continued to carry out operations in the northern West Bank and Gaza, claiming that it is pursuing “wanted persons”.

