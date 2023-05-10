Two Palestinian gunmen killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Heavy clashes and fire exchanges took place in the town between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers.

Published: 10th May 2023 3:03 pm IST
From right— Ahmad Jamal Assaf and Warani Walid Qatanat (Photo: Shehab News Agency)

Ramallah: Two Palestinians were killed on Wednesday during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the town of Qabatiya near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

A video on social media showed the bodies of the two young men whowere shot dead, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local sources and witnesses said that a troop of Israeli soldiers backed by armoured vehicles stormed Qabatiya to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces for alleged involvement in attacks against the Jewish state

They added that heavy clashes and fire exchanges took place in the town between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers.

Explosions and intensive gunfire were heard in the town.

The witnesses also said that a third Palestinian was seriously injured and was arrested by the Israeli soldiers before they pulled out from the town.

Since early January, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps to arrest Palestinians allegedly involved in attacks against Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said more than 100 Palestinians have been killed since.

Meanwhile, 19 Israelis were killed during the same period.

The raids in Qabatiya town came amid growing tension between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip, which had resulted in the deaths of 15 Palestinians, including five terrorists.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

