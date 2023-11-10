Over 100 UN employees killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

More than 100 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were killed in airstrikes in Gaza since the start of the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Saturday, October 7.

They included teachers at UNRWA schools, gynecologists, engineers, psychological counselors, and support staff.

Taking to X, on Friday, November 10, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said, “Devastated. Over 100 @UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month.”

“@UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning. Ending this tragedy needs #Humanitarianceasefire now,” he added.

He reiterated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Devastated. Over 100 @UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month.



Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. @UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning. Ending this tragedy needs #Humanitarianceasefire now. — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 10, 2023

“The past month was painful for UNRWA,” Lazzarini said during the International Humanitarian Conference for Civilians in Gaza held in Paris, France on Thursday, November 9.

“This is by far the largest number of United Nations relief workers killed in a conflict in such a short time,” Lazzarini said.

“The killing of thousands of children (in Gaza) cannot be collateral damage,” he said.

Lazzarini added that pushing a million people to leave their homes and concentrating them in areas that lack adequate infrastructure constitutes “forced displacement” and that severely restricting food, water and medicine is “collective punishment.”

LIVE | @UNLazzarini: Thousands of children killed cannot be collateral damage.



Pushing a million people from their homes and concentrating them in areas without adequate infrastructure is forced displacement.



Severely limiting food, water and medicine is collective punishment. pic.twitter.com/e5rJUhXsH3 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 9, 2023

Israeli strikes have killed 10,812 Palestinians, including 4,412 children, 2,918 women and 676 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,600, including Israeli soldiers, while more than 5,000 were injured.

Israeli strike on Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital kills 13

“Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today” in central Gaza City, a Hamas government statement said, AFP reported.

⚡️Israeli strike on Al Shifa Hospital Yard this morning leaves Palestinian civilians slaughtered



18+



pic.twitter.com/KqWDBsov0j — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) November 10, 2023

Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to war in Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday called for an end to the war in Gaza.

“We condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities,” Prince Mohammed said on Friday, during an African-Saudi summit in Riyadh.

“We stress the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”