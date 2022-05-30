Over 1,000 Afghan refugees returned home from neighbouring countries

Kabul: A total of 1,094 Afghan nationals who had taken refuge in neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran returned home on Saturday, the country’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed on Monday.

Up to 854 Afghans returned via a border crossing point in the western Nimroz province from Iran, and 240 undocumented refugees arrived in the southern Kandahar province from Pakistan, the ministry’s statement said, reported Xinhua.

Undocumented Afghan migrants have no documentation issued by the country where they are residing.

The ministry noted that 250 of the returnees were referred to the United Nations migration agency, the International Organization for Migration, to receive assistance and support.

More than 653,000 Afghan refugees have returned or been deported to Afghanistan mainly from neighbouring countries since August 2021, according to official figures from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, as per the media portal.