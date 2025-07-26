Hyderabad: In a huge crackdown against harassment and indecent behaviour, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates’ SHE Teams have netted more than 1,000 offenders in the last two weeks, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding women and children in the city.

While Cyberabad SHE Teams carried out 121 decoy operations and arrested 36 people for indecent activities in public, Rachakonda teams registered 198 offenders in the period between July 1 and 15. In Hyderabad city alone, during the Bonalu celebrations, up to 644 offenders were arrested for eve-teasing and bad behaviour, including 552 adults and 92 children.

Emphasis on awareness, prevention

Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing, which consists of SHE Teams, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), and Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), also conducted 64 awareness programmes and 5 counselling sessions from July 21 to 26.

AHTU conducted sessions on topics from child marriage and stalking to social media harassment and cyber fraud, addressing approximately 130 participants.

In parallel, Rachakonda SHE Teams conducted counselling at the LB Nagar Camp Office for all 198 accused in the presence of their respective families. A total of 229 complaints were reported by women during the same time.

Operation Muskan: 404 children rescued

Under Operation Muskan-XI, Cyberabad police rescued 404 children, brought back 390 to their respective families, and sent 14 to shelter homes. Ninety-six cases were registered in this operation for tracing missing children and averting child trafficking.

The authorities have requested the public to remain cautious and report harassment using helpline numbers 100/112, WhatsApp (9490616555), or women helpline 181 and child helpline 1098.