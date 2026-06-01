Over 1,000 police officers deployed for Telangana Formation Day security

Hyderabad: Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the 13th Telangana State Formation Day celebrations to be held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on June 2. The event, scheduled from 8 am to 10 am, will be attended by the Chief Minister of Telangana as the chief guest, along with nearly 6,000 invitees.

The Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate has deployed around 1,140 police personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations. The security setup includes 507 Law and Order personnel, 358 Traffic Police personnel, 125 City Security Wing (CSW) staff, 90 Armed Reserve personnel and four platoons of the Telangana Special Police.

The arrangements are being supervised by three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), four Additional DCPs, eight Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 49 Inspectors and 88 Sub-Inspectors. They are supported by 723 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Police Constables and Home Guards. Special teams, including OCTOPUS commandos, Special Operations Teams (SOT), Intelligence personnel, Bomb Disposal Squads, sniffer dog squads, IT and Communication teams, and Command Control units, have been deployed at strategic locations for surveillance and anti-sabotage operations.

Police officials have advised invitees to reach the venue before 7.30 a.m. and occupy their designated seats well ahead of the commencement of the programme. The Parade Grounds has 12 entry gates, with separate access points allotted according to category passes. Media personnel have been directed to enter through Gate No. 4.

Entry into the venue will be allowed only after thorough screening through Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs). Invitees have been asked to carry their original invitation cards or passes for verification.

Authorities have also prohibited the carrying of weapons, sharp objects, inflammable materials, fireworks, drones, laser lights and other objectionable items into the venue.

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To facilitate parking, five designated parking areas have been earmarked around the Parade Grounds, including Gymkhana Ground, Bison Polo Ground, the MES Chief Engineer Office premises and Centenary High School near Sweekar Upkar.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on roads leading to Parade Grounds from 7 a.m. to 12 noon. Commuters travelling through Begumpet, Secunderabad, Trimulgherry, Bowenpally, Tank Bund and surrounding areas have been advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic police instructions.

The entire Parade Grounds and its surrounding areas will remain under surveillance through 55 CCTV cameras from June 1 until the completion of the programme. Police officials said traffic diversions would be implemented based on traffic flow and security requirements to ensure the smooth conduct of the state-level celebrations