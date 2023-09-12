22 years on, over 1,000 victims of 9/11 attacks remain unidentified

2,977 people were killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 12th September 2023 2:38 pm IST
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Wahhabi Islamist terrorist group Al-Qaeda against the United States on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001

New York: Over 1,000 victims remain unidentified as the US marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A commemoration ceremony was held on Monday at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan, New York, where the 2,977 people killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks were honored, reports Xinhua news agency.

Days ahead of the anniversary, the identification of two victims — a man and a woman whose names were withheld at the request of their families — from the deadliest terror attack on US soil was announced.

The two new identifications represented the 1,648th and 1,649th persons identified since 2001 using advanced testing by New York City’s DNA Laboratory, according to a statement by the mayor’s office.

They were the first new identifications of World Trade Center victims since September 2021.

However, 1,104 victims – 40 per cent of those who died – remained unidentified, it said.

The number of 9/11 first responders who have died from Ground Zero-related health complications is nearly equal to the number of first responders who died during the attacks.

“When the towers fell on that terrible day, we lost 343 New York City Firefighters… In the years that have followed, over 341 more FDNY members have died from rare cancers and diseases caused by the toxic dust at Ground Zero,” the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

