Over 10,500 UAE citizens joined private sector firms in 2023

Abu Dhabi: More than 10,500 United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizens have joined the private sector in the first three months of 2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced an 11 percent increase in the number of UAE citizens joining the workforce compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The latest additions bring the total number of Emirati employees in the private sector to more than 66,000 in more than 16,000 companies.

“The UAE works on economic development through public-private partnerships and is keen to implement targeted measures to enhance the role of Emiratis in the job market, particularly in the private sector,” MoHRE said in a statement.

“We are expecting a stronger rhythm of employing Emiratis in the next two months as the deadline for achieving the 1 percent semi-annual Emiratization target for private sector companies with 50 employees or more will be June 30, 2023,” it added.

The five sectors that showed growth were construction— 14 percent, commerce and repair services— 13 percent, manufacturing— 10 percent, business— 10 percent and financial brokerage— 4 percent.

By January 1, 2023, companies with more than 50 employees must have ensured that at least 2 percent of their employees are UAE nationals as part of a government campaign to encourage more nationals to enter this sector.

Any employer who fails to reach the target will have to pay a fine of up to Dirhams 73,446 (Rs 16,41,709) for each Emirati worker who fails to hire him.