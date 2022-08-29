Over 10K cybercrime cases reported in Telangana in 2021: NCRB

Hyderabad: According to the report of Crime in India-2021 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Telangana witnessed above 10,000 cases of Cybercrime in the state.

Compared to 2020, there has been a more than 50 percent increase in cybercrime cases in the state. In 2020 there were 5,024 cases and in 2021, 10,303 cases were reported.

However, out of 10,303 cases, 8,690 cases reported in the state in 2021 were financial crimes ie; cyber fraud. The state also recorded two cybercrimes connected to terrorist activity.

Telangana also witnessed an increase in crimes against women of nearly 17 percent in 2021, ranking seventh nationally. 45 percent of the 20,865 incidents involving crimes against women involved husbands being cruel to their wives (498A of IPC).

Telangana reported 823 occurrences of rape, ranking 12th nationally. Another questionable accomplishment for the state in 2021 was third place in the list of crimes against senior adults, which saw a 21 percent spike from 2020. The most frequent offences were theft, fraud, minor injury, and trespassing.

In terms of cybercrime, the state ranked second in the country.

According to NCRB, Hyderabad is a key global hub of information technology and has also emerged as one of the major centres of cybercrimes with about 10 percent of the cyber frauds nationally occurring here.