Over 11,000 apply for Indiramma Houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: More than 11,000 applications have been received for the Telangana government’s Indiramma Houses (flats) under the Core Urban Region (CURE) scheme in Hyderabad.

The applications were submitted between the launch of the scheme on July 20 and Monday afternoon.

The last date to apply is August 10.

7,680 flats to be built in first phase

The Telangana government plans to construct one lakh houses in the Core Urban Region within a year.

In the first phase, 7,680 flats will be built across 16 Assembly constituencies.

According to the Telangana Housing Board, beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery if the number of applications is higher than the number of available flats. The draw will be held separately for each Assembly constituency.

Also Read Urban poor can own flats in Hyderabad under Indiramma scheme

Applicants must be residents of the constituency where they apply, as per the eligibility rules.

Waiting list also likely

Apart from the list of selected beneficiaries, a waiting list may also be prepared.

If any selected beneficiary does not accept the allotment, a flat may be offered to a person from the waiting list.

Under the scheme, the government will provide a Rs 5 lakh subsidy for each flat, whereas beneficiaries will have to pay Rs 6 lakh in four instalments.

Applicants are also required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 and an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 10,000, which is refundable.