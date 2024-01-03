Over 12 million people visit Riyadh Season in 60 days

Riyadh: The Riyadh Season 2023, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has attracted 12 million visitors in the last 60 days of its launch.
Taking to X, on Tuesday, January 2, Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, said with the support of the leadership, and in cooperation with the Quality of Life Program, the Riyadh Season reached 12 million visitors within 60 days.
He stressed that this number was the target during the entire Riyadh Season, but it was achieved in the middle of the season.
The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme “Big Time”, which was launched on October 28 attracted visitors from all age groups and nationalities to its entertainment venues.
Riyadh Season 2023 attracted 1,255 companies, generating 150,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Riyadh Season is a popular event attracting visitors with its diverse activities in entertainment, fashion, technology, communication, electronic games, perfumes, and fine arts and crafts.
It is a significant Saudi event that revolutionizes entertainment and makes Riyadh the premier international destination for entertainment and gastronomy.