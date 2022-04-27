Over 12000 demand removal of Sonal Shah from Dept of Homeland Security

Washington: Sonal Shah who has been appointed to the Advisory Council of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US is facing controversy.

Over 12000 have signed the petition demanding her removal from DHS as she was the leader in the US wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The current selection in the administration is not the first. In 2008 too, she was appointed in the US administration. At that time too, people reacted to her appointment as she was a leader of VHP and her family is deeply associated with the Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP).

In 2014, her father, Ramesh Shah who has served as the president of OFBJP traveled to India to campaign for Narendra Modi.

In 2015, she donated $10, 000 to Ekal Vidyalaya which creates RSS-run schools. In the same year, Sonal Shah and her father volunteered along with RSS-affiliate Sewa International.

Even after her appointment in the US administration in 2008, she continued her association with Sewa International. In 2015, she pledged $5000 at a Sewa fundraiser.

Seeing all these developments, a petition (click here to view) has been started on change.org demanding her removal from the Department of Homeland Security’s advisory council.