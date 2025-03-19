Over 14M people pray at Prophet’s Mosque in first half of Ramzan

More than 14 million people have performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during the first half of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

This is in line with the comprehensive services provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, aimed at meeting the needs of visitors.

According to the statistical report issued by the authority, 1,217,143 visitors offered their greetings to the Prophet and his two companions. Additionally, 223,742 permits were issued for men and 155,630 for women to pray in the Holy Rawdah.

The report further highlights that more than 4.5 million Iftar meals were distributed to mosque visitors, while 3,650 tons of Zamzam water were consumed. A total of 422 samples of Zamzam water underwent testing and analysis, and over 81,000 litres of disinfectants and sanitizers were used for cleaning and hygiene purposes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Visitor engagement at the mosque has been notably high, with over 18,000 people visiting the exhibits and museums. More than 51,000 individuals have benefited from the mosque’s library services, and approximately 84,000 people attended scholarly lessons.

In terms of accessibility, the authority assisted over 250,000 visitors with wheelchair transport, provided 50,000 chairs for the elderly, and loaned mobility carts to more than 20,000 visitors. Meanwhile, the mosque’s parking occupancy rate reached 95 percent.

For guidance services, 47,761 visitors received spatial orientation assistance, 45,000 individuals benefited from religious guidance, and 22,000 visitors engaged in communication services in multiple languages.

The mosque’s prayer hall occupancy rate reached 93 percent inside the mosque, over 80 percent in the external courtyards, and 33 percent on the mosque’s roof.

A total of 22,589 volunteers participated in supporting visitors, and the authority distributed 600,000 gifts to mosque attendees. Additionally, more than 50 media reports were produced to document and share these ongoing services.

After the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah, numerous pilgrims travelled to Madinah to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other Islamic landmarks.