Over 30 types of lighting illuminate Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

More than 30 types of lighting units — totalling over 80,419 — illuminate the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, including its courtyards and surrounding facilities, creating a breathtaking visual experience for worshippers and visitors alike.

The lighting features vibrant colours, intricate designs, and harmonious arrangements that enhance the mosque’s beauty and serenity.

To further elevate the spiritual atmosphere, 10,546 lighting units are inscribed with the name “Allah,” adding a profound sense of reverence throughout the sacred space, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The old sanctuary and its expansions are also adorned with 300 luxurious chandeliers, blending traditional Islamic artistry with modern lighting technology to give the mosque a majestic glow, day and night.

This meticulous attention to lighting reflects the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques’ commitment to preserving the Islamic identity of the Prophet’s Mosque while embracing advanced technologies to ensure the highest standards of quality, beauty, and comfort for all visitors.