Saudi Arabia launches recycled Ihram initiative

In a landmark step towards environmental sustainability, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission has launched the “Sustainable Ihram” initiative during a press conference at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah.

The initiative focuses on recycling Ihram garments by collecting, sorting, and repurposing textile waste from pilgrims to create new, sustainable Ihram attire.

The Fashion Commission launched the initiative in collaboration with Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), and Tadweem, a prominent company in sustainable fashion, aiming to transform used Ihram garments into new, eco-friendly Ihram clothing.

Additionally, the commission partnered with SANKO Textile, a specialized group in sustainable textiles, with support from RE&UP, an innovative textile-to-textile recycling technology company.

Photo: Tadweem

Tadweem recycles used ihram clothing and turns it into sustainable products. Photo: Tadweem

It is primarily collected from tents in the holy site of Mina and carefully assessed for recyclability.

The recycled textiles are first processed into raw materials in Dubai, manufactured in Turkey, and returned to Saudi Arabia for distribution.

The recycled ihrams, priced at 98 Saudi Arabian Riyals, are currently available in Madinah, with future plans to extend distribution to Makkah, major airports, and other areas across the Kingdom.

Photo: SPA

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s environmental protection goals, marking a significant step toward a more sustainable fashion ecosystem in the Kingdom. It aims to promote sustainable practices, raise consumer awareness about textile recycling, and support the development of a circular textile economy in Saudi Arabia.

“The Sustainable Ihram Initiative demonstrates our commitment to innovation in sustainable practices, honoring the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ihram while safeguarding our planet for future generations,” said Saudi Fashion Commission chief executive Burak Cakmak.

He emphasised that the commission is committed to promoting a vibrant and sustainable fashion industry in the Kingdom in line with global sustainability standards, promoting conscious consumption and recycling.